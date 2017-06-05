Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening

The National Weather Service will continue the Flash Flood Watch in effect for all Southwest Louisiana through 7:00 p.m. Monday as more rain is moving back over our already saturated grounds from the weekend.

As of mid-morning, a solid shield of light to moderate rain is beginning its trek through Southwest Louisiana, originating from a storm complex out of coastal Southeast Texas.

Radar indicates the heaviest storms remaining offshore and over coastal Cameron Parish, with the intensity of the rain a bit lighter further inland.

With rain in the forecast most all day including the threat of some occasionally heavier rain at times, driving conditions will be hazardous due to wet roads and bridges regardless of whether any additional flooding takes place or not.

There is still the chance of flash flooding today as the ground is completely saturated and any additional heavy rain will quickly lead to fast rising water in low-lying and flood prone areas.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

It takes less than 1 foot of water to stall most smaller vehicles with costly expenses involved when water gets into the engine, so your best option is to avoid driving across flooded streets today if you encounter them.

Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. Out of that total, most were in vehicles when the deaths occurred.

More rain is in the forecast, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest weather updates.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry