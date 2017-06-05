LC Community Band 'Catch-A-Concert' series every Monday in June - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC Community Band 'Catch-A-Concert' series every Monday in June

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Community Band has set its Catch-A-Concert series from 7-8 p.m., every Monday in June, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The community band will be closing out its 30th season and the theme for this summer’s series will be a “Once Upon A Time.”

Here is the following concert lineup:

  • June 5: "Oscar and Tony 70+ Years” will feature some of the most popular winners of the awards including symphonic highlights from “The King and I”, "The Sound of Music”, “Beauty and the Beast”, Fiddler on the Roof”, “I Got Plenty o’Nuttin” from Porgy and Bess, “Mambo” from West Side Story, selections from The Wizard of Oz and a medley of golden Henry Mancini Moments.
  • June 12: “People and Places” concert will have selections from “Oliver!”, “Jersey Boys”, an overture to The Addams Family Musical, a “Titanic” medley, and a tribute to Elvis. 
  • June 19: “Good VS Evil” will feature compositions from comic books, movies, cosplay and science fiction. The audience will hear highlights from “Frozen”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Star Wars”,  a medley entitled “Who’s That Masked Man” and more. 
  • June 26: "Forgotten Wars” will be an American Salute: Based on “When Johnny Comes Marching Home”, “America the Beautiful”, “Who are the Brave”, “America: the Dream Goes On”, “George Washington Bicentennial March”, “Bugler’s Holiday”, “MASH” theme song, sounds of Simon and Garfunkel, and more. The Louisiana Choral Foundation will join the Lake Charles Community Band for this tribute concert.

The Catch-A-Concert series will lead up to the Patriotic Program during the 'Red White Blue & You' Fourth of July Festival.

For more information, call Brenda Harrington, president, at 713 281-837-1328 or email bmhtrmpt@aol.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening

    Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening

    Flash Flood Watch in effect through this evening

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:49:54 GMT
    Flash Flood WatchFlash Flood Watch
    The National Weather Service will continue the Flash Flood Watch in effect for all Southwest Louisiana through 7:00 p.m. Monday as more rain is moving back over our already saturated grounds from the weekend. As of mid-morning, a solid shield of light to moderate rain is beginning its trek through Southwest Louisiana, originating from a storm complex out of coastal Southeast Texas. Radar indicates the heaviest storms remaining offshore and over coastal Cameron Parish, with the inten...More >>
    The National Weather Service will continue the Flash Flood Watch in effect for all Southwest Louisiana through 7:00 p.m. Monday as more rain is moving back over our already saturated grounds from the weekend. As of mid-morning, a solid shield of light to moderate rain is beginning its trek through Southwest Louisiana, originating from a storm complex out of coastal Southeast Texas. Radar indicates the heaviest storms remaining offshore and over coastal Cameron Parish, with the inten...More >>

  • LC Community Band 'Catch-A-Concert' series every Monday in June

    LC Community Band 'Catch-A-Concert' series every Monday in June

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:48:00 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    The Lake Charles Community Band has set the Catch-A-Concert series for 7 p.m. every Monday in June. 

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Community Band has set the Catch-A-Concert series for 7 p.m. every Monday in June. 

    More >>

  • LC Free Summer Food Program

    LC Free Summer Food Program

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-06-05 10:35:11 GMT
    City of Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)City of Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)

    The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.

    More >>

    The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly