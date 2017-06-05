LC Community Band 'Catch-A-Concert' series every Monday in June

The Lake Charles Community Band has set its Catch-A-Concert series from 7-8 p.m., every Monday in June, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The community band will be closing out its 30th season and the theme for this summer’s series will be a “Once Upon A Time.”

Here is the following concert lineup:

June 5: "Oscar and Tony 70+ Years” will feature some of the most popular winners of the awards including symphonic highlights from “The King and I”, "The Sound of Music”, “Beauty and the Beast”, Fiddler on the Roof”, “I Got Plenty o’Nuttin” from Porgy and Bess, “Mambo” from West Side Story, selections from The Wizard of Oz and a medley of golden Henry Mancini Moments.

June 12: “People and Places” concert will have selections from “Oliver!”, “Jersey Boys”, an overture to The Addams Family Musical, a “Titanic” medley, and a tribute to Elvis.

June 19: “Good VS Evil” will feature compositions from comic books, movies, cosplay and science fiction. The audience will hear highlights from “Frozen”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Star Wars”, a medley entitled “Who’s That Masked Man” and more.

June 26: "Forgotten Wars” will be an American Salute: Based on “When Johnny Comes Marching Home”, “America the Beautiful”, “Who are the Brave”, “America: the Dream Goes On”, “George Washington Bicentennial March”, “Bugler’s Holiday”, “MASH” theme song, sounds of Simon and Garfunkel, and more. The Louisiana Choral Foundation will join the Lake Charles Community Band for this tribute concert.

The Catch-A-Concert series will lead up to the Patriotic Program during the 'Red White Blue & You' Fourth of July Festival.

For more information, call Brenda Harrington, president, at 713 281-837-1328 or email bmhtrmpt@aol.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.