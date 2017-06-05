TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry out of service

A Lake Charles man was arrested on a DWI fourth offense charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.