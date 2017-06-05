TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry back in service

DOTD said the Cameron Ferry is now back in service.

In addition, DOTD said Cameron Ferry II is being removed from service for repair work and in its place, M/V Feliciana is providing ferry service in Cameron Parish Monday, June 5. While the Feliciana is in service, vehicle combinations up to 40-ft in length will be allowed to board. Standard length tractor-trailer trucks and vehicle combinations longer than 40-feet will be required to detour.

Cameron Ferry II is expected to be back in service on Tuesday, June 6.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.