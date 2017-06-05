Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver south of Cameron

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for an Alexandria diver who went missing south of Cameron last Friday.

The Coast Guard said they searched close to 2,000 miles over two days for Chet Cassell, who they describe as a man in his mid-40s.

A mayday call overheard by an airplane crew reported Cassell had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.

