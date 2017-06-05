Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver south of Cameron

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard suspends its search for an Alexandria diver who went missing south of Cameron.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested on a DWI fourth offense charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on I-10 westbound at exit 31B at Shattuck Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Traffic is being diverted to I-210 westbound at this time.More >>
A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90. Weaver was struck by...More >>
