WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for an Alexandria, Louisiana diver, who went missing off the coast of Cameron in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

A Lake Charles man was arrested on a DWI fourth offense charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene Sunday.

State senators approved a budget plan as the legislative session enters its last few days. We’ll tell you how it will affect TOPS, the state Department of Children and Family Services, and public colleges.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is praising the passage of a bill to limit most first-time pain prescriptions to seven days.

Deep in the woods of Vernon Parish we've found a hidden treasure that's a true rarity for the state. Dave McNamara takes us to Wolf Rock cave in the Heart of Louisiana.

And in today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, starting today, free meals for children will be provided across Lake Charles.

In weather, a 'Flash Flood Watch' remains in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana through Monday evening. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

