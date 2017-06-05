WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard suspends its search for an Alexandria diver who went missing south of Cameron.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested on a DWI fourth offense charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on I-10 westbound at exit 31B at Shattuck Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Traffic is being diverted to I-210 westbound at this time.More >>
A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90. Weaver was struck by...More >>
