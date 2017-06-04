National Junior High and High School Finals Rodeo qualifiers

W. W. Lewis' Kolby Stelly qualified for nationals in six events. (Source: Calcasieu Parish HS Rodeo Club)

The Louisiana Junior High and High School Finals Rodeo was held at Burton Coliseum, May 25 through June 3. Full Results from both rodeos can be found here. Top four contestants from each event advanced to nationals.

A full list of SWLA Pokes advancing to nationals is below.

HIGH SCHOOL:

Britt Buller, Home School- Team Roping

Kaylee Cormier, Iowa- Goat Tying

Cyle Denison, Home School- Team Roping

Garrett Ellender, Sulphur- Saddle Bronc Riding

Katy Fogleman, Sam Houston- Girls Cutting

Rhett Goodner, Home School- Reined Cow Horse, Boys Cutting

Cameron Gotreaux, Welsh- Steer Wrestling

Brooklyn Gunter, Sulphur- Pole Bending

Lexi Gunter, Sulphur- Breakaway Roping

Judd Hebert, Iota- Bull Riding

Camaren Johnson, DeRidder- Goat Tying

Bailey LaBove, Hackberry- Reined Cow Horse

Lance LaBove, St. Louis- Boys Cutting

Charli Little, Hackberry- Reined Cow Horse

Tayt Little, Hackberry- Calf Roping

Kati Murphy, Bell City- Barrel Racing, Pole Bending

Drew O'Quinn, Hackberry- Reined Cow Horse

Taylor Pierce, Vinton- Bull Riding

Ronald Swain, Iowa- Bull Riding

Dalton Wilbur, East Beauregard- Bareback Riding

JUNIOR HIGH:

Josie Conner, Home School- Girls Breakaway Roping; Ribbon Roping

Kylie Conner, Home School- All-Around Cowgirl; Barrel Racing; Girls Breakaway Roping; Girls Goat Tying

Gabby Gunter, Our Lady's Catholic- Barrel Racing; Ribbon Roping; Pole Bending

Coy Hebert, Home School- Bareback Steer Riding; Saddle Bronc Steer Riding; Chute Dogging; Team Roping

Caleb Jacobsen, South Beauregard Junior- Chute Dogging

Gatlin Martin, Our Lady's Catholic- Boys Breakaway Roping; Ribbon Roping; Team Roping

Hadley Morrison, South Beauregard High- Boys Goat Tying

Bailey Mudd, Grand Lake High- Girls Breakaway Roping; Pole Bending

Jayce Reeves, South Beauregard High- Boys Goat Tying

Kolby Stelly, W. W. Lewis Middle- All-Around Cowboy; Bareback Steer Riding; Saddle Bronc Steer Riding; Tie Down Roping; Chute Dogging; Boys Goat Tying; Bull Riding

Jaden Thomas, Rosepine Junior- Barrel Racing, Girls Goat Tying, Pole Bending

Claire Vincent, W. W. Lewis Middle- Ribbon Roping

