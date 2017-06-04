National Junior High and High School Finals Rodeo qualifiers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The Louisiana Junior High and High School Finals Rodeo was held at Burton Coliseum, May 25 through June 3. Full Results from both rodeos can be found here. Top four contestants from each event advanced to nationals.
A full list of SWLA Pokes advancing to nationals is below.
HIGH SCHOOL:
Britt Buller, Home School- Team Roping
Kaylee Cormier, Iowa- Goat Tying
Cyle Denison, Home School- Team Roping
Garrett Ellender, Sulphur- Saddle Bronc Riding
Katy Fogleman, Sam Houston- Girls Cutting
Rhett Goodner, Home School- Reined Cow Horse, Boys Cutting
Cameron Gotreaux, Welsh- Steer Wrestling
Brooklyn Gunter, Sulphur- Pole Bending
Lexi Gunter, Sulphur- Breakaway Roping
Judd Hebert, Iota- Bull Riding
Camaren Johnson, DeRidder- Goat Tying
Bailey LaBove, Hackberry- Reined Cow Horse
Lance LaBove, St. Louis- Boys Cutting
Charli Little, Hackberry- Reined Cow Horse
Tayt Little, Hackberry- Calf Roping
Kati Murphy, Bell City- Barrel Racing, Pole Bending
Drew O'Quinn, Hackberry- Reined Cow Horse
Taylor Pierce, Vinton- Bull Riding
Ronald Swain, Iowa- Bull Riding
Dalton Wilbur, East Beauregard- Bareback Riding
JUNIOR HIGH:
Josie Conner, Home School- Girls Breakaway Roping; Ribbon Roping
Kylie Conner, Home School- All-Around Cowgirl; Barrel Racing; Girls Breakaway Roping; Girls Goat Tying
Gabby Gunter, Our Lady's Catholic- Barrel Racing; Ribbon Roping; Pole Bending
Coy Hebert, Home School- Bareback Steer Riding; Saddle Bronc Steer Riding; Chute Dogging; Team Roping
Caleb Jacobsen, South Beauregard Junior- Chute Dogging
Gatlin Martin, Our Lady's Catholic- Boys Breakaway Roping; Ribbon Roping; Team Roping
Hadley Morrison, South Beauregard High- Boys Goat Tying
Bailey Mudd, Grand Lake High- Girls Breakaway Roping; Pole Bending
Jayce Reeves, South Beauregard High- Boys Goat Tying
Kolby Stelly, W. W. Lewis Middle- All-Around Cowboy; Bareback Steer Riding; Saddle Bronc Steer Riding; Tie Down Roping; Chute Dogging; Boys Goat Tying; Bull Riding
Jaden Thomas, Rosepine Junior- Barrel Racing, Girls Goat Tying, Pole Bending
Claire Vincent, W. W. Lewis Middle- Ribbon Roping
