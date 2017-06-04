18-wheeler flipped on 1-10 westbound; traffic detoured to I-210 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

18-wheeler flipped on 1-10 westbound; traffic detoured to I-210 westbound

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An 18-wheeler has flipped over on I-10 westbound at exit 31B at Shattuck Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. 

Traffic is being diverted to I-210 westbound at this time.

  • Lake Charles man arrested on seventh DWI, hit-and-run charges

    A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.

    Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the first half of this week

    Rain will be coming to an end this evening and we will have a brief break from the rain for a few hours. Another round of storms will make its way in late tonight into the early morning hours on Monday. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Monday evening due to the amount of rain we have already seen. An additional one to three inches is expected through Monday. Lows will be in the 70s overnight. Monday’s rain chances remain at 60%. 

