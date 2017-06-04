Lake Charles man arrested on seventh DWI, hit-and-run charges

A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on a DWI charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The preliminary investigation revealed a hit and run driver struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, which was pushed into a second parked vehicle.

Troopers located the vehicle and driver that caused the crash about a half-mile away from the crash scene. The vehicle was disabled, and the driver, 43-year-old Eric Grisham, had an open beer in the vehicle and showed obvious signs of impairment, said Anderson.

Grisham was arrested and transported to Troop D where he refused to provide a breath sample. A “no refusal” warrant was obtained and blood was subsequently drawn from Grisham for a toxicology analysis.

A check of Grisham’s record revealed that he had six previous DWI arrests since 2013, and that his driver’s license is suspended, said Anderson.

Grisham was charged with DWI fourth offense (the maximum allowed under Louisiana law), hit and run driving, open alcoholic beverage container, driving under suspension, and improper lane usage, said Anderson.

Grisham was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and bond was set at $108,800.

Motorists who observe impaired drivers are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or by dialing 911 to contact local law enforcement, said Anderson.

