Lake Charles man arrested on DWI fourth offense, hit-and-run charges

A Lake Charles man was arrested on a DWI fourth offense charge after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on I-10 westbound at exit 31B at Shattuck Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Traffic is being diverted to I-210 westbound at this time.
Rain will be coming to an end this evening and we will have a brief break from the rain for a few hours. Another round of storms will make its way in late tonight into the early morning hours on Monday. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Monday evening due to the amount of rain we have already seen. An additional one to three inches is expected through Monday. Lows will be in the 70s overnight. Monday's rain chances remain at 60%.
A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90. Weaver was struck by
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.
