FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the first half of this week

Rain will be coming to an end this evening and we will have a brief break from the rain for a few hours. Another round of storms will make its way in late tonight into the early morning hours on Monday. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Monday evening due to the amount of rain we have already seen. An additional one to three inches is expected through Monday. Lows will be in the 70s overnight.

Monday’s rain chances remain at 60%. We will have a better chance of rain in the morning and ending by the late afternoon/evening hours. Rain totals will range from one to three inches and upwards of three to four inches in a few isolated thunderstorms.

By Tuesday, a cold front will be approaching from the north keeping rain chances up. The front will be moving slowly. Rain will be more scattered Tuesday and the better chance for rain comes in the afternoon and evening hours. By Tuesday night, rain will be coming to an end and clouds will begin to clear. Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s for the high and a few areas may see the 60s for a low Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the front will have made its way through Louisiana. This will bring drier air and slightly cooler air to our area. We will finally get some relief from all the rain as the front pushes it all away. So, the rain chances go down to just 10% on Wednesday with cooler air and less humid conditions.

For the rest of the week, rain chances will remain low. Clouds will also be clearing, keeping the rain chances from going up. With the increased sunshine, temperatures will also go up. Highs will be in the upper 80s next week, starting on Thursday. Look for partly cloudy skies turning to mostly sunny.

Next weekend has low rain chances, but clouds will be building back up. Rain chances go back up to 20% on Monday next week and 40% on Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be warm with highs near 90.