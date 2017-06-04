Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver of Westlake ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on U.S. 90.  Weaver was struck by the car and seriously injured, said Anderson.

Weaver was flown to a hospital in Lafayette where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Kayla Hopkins of Westlake, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, said Anderson.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light-colored clothing with reflective materials, and to carry a flashlight at night, said Anderson. 

Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2017.    

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake

    Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:09:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90.  Weaver was struck by...

    More >>

    A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90.  Weaver was struck by...

    More >>

  • Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

    Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:32:50 GMT
    Flash flood watch in effect across southwest LouisianaFlash flood watch in effect across southwest Louisiana

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

    More >>

  • Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline

    Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:32:37 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline. 

    "I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."

    More >>

    It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline. 

    "I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."

    .

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly