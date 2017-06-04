Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake

A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver of Westlake ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on U.S. 90. Weaver was struck by the car and seriously injured, said Anderson.

Weaver was flown to a hospital in Lafayette where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Kayla Hopkins of Westlake, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, said Anderson.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light-colored clothing with reflective materials, and to carry a flashlight at night, said Anderson.

Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2017.

