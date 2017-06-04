Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline

Source: KPLC Source: KPLC
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline. 

"I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."

When Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge was deeded to Louisiana in 1914, the refuge encompassed 86,000 acres and spanned 26 miles of coastline. Now, only 71,500 acres remain due to increased erosion.

Witnessing shoreline erosion firsthand, Trosclair said Louisiana's coastal infrastructure also is at risk.

"We're looking at highways, infrastructure and pipelines that are all being threatened," Trosclair said. "It's a huge cost-savings to protect what we have right now."

At the moment, surveys report the shoreline receding at a rate of 310 feet per year. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is just months away from beginning a new shoreline restoration project called ME-18.

To rebuild shoreline, the refuge plans to install breakwater, or rock walls, off the shore. These rock walls slow the energy of the waves crashing onto the beach, allowing sediment to build, which creates land and grows vegetation.

"I would expect to see land building pretty quickly," Trosclair said. "Within a month, you can probably see land start building."

Trosclair said the land loss is also threatening many wildlife habitats, which affects the livelihood of farmers and fisherman.

"We've got to protect it," Trosclair said. "I've always said we can protect it for millions or we can try to replace it for billions."

The rapidly eroding shoreline is threatening the lifestyle of Southwest Louisiana that many people cherish, Trosclair said.

"We can have crab and shrimp in the same location, the waterfowl hunting that Southwest Louisiana is known for can continue to be prosperous," Trosclair said. "All of this is at stake of changing as the coastline moves further in."

Contractor bids for the project will go out later this month. Trosclair hopes to see the project begin around October or November.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake

    Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight near Westlake

    Sunday, June 4 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-06-04 20:09:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90.  Weaver was struck by...

    More >>

    A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.  The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90.  Weaver was struck by...

    More >>

  • Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

    Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:32:50 GMT
    Flash flood watch in effect across southwest LouisianaFlash flood watch in effect across southwest Louisiana

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

    More >>

  • Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline

    Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline

    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:32:37 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline. 

    "I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."

    More >>

    It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline. 

    "I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."

    .

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly