Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge working to strengthen shoreline

It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline.

"I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."

When Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge was deeded to Louisiana in 1914, the refuge encompassed 86,000 acres and spanned 26 miles of coastline. Now, only 71,500 acres remain due to increased erosion.

Witnessing shoreline erosion firsthand, Trosclair said Louisiana's coastal infrastructure also is at risk.

"We're looking at highways, infrastructure and pipelines that are all being threatened," Trosclair said. "It's a huge cost-savings to protect what we have right now."

At the moment, surveys report the shoreline receding at a rate of 310 feet per year. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is just months away from beginning a new shoreline restoration project called ME-18.

To rebuild shoreline, the refuge plans to install breakwater, or rock walls, off the shore. These rock walls slow the energy of the waves crashing onto the beach, allowing sediment to build, which creates land and grows vegetation.

"I would expect to see land building pretty quickly," Trosclair said. "Within a month, you can probably see land start building."

Trosclair said the land loss is also threatening many wildlife habitats, which affects the livelihood of farmers and fisherman.

"We've got to protect it," Trosclair said. "I've always said we can protect it for millions or we can try to replace it for billions."

The rapidly eroding shoreline is threatening the lifestyle of Southwest Louisiana that many people cherish, Trosclair said.

"We can have crab and shrimp in the same location, the waterfowl hunting that Southwest Louisiana is known for can continue to be prosperous," Trosclair said. "All of this is at stake of changing as the coastline moves further in."

Contractor bids for the project will go out later this month. Trosclair hopes to see the project begin around October or November.

