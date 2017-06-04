March for Truth comes to Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

March for Truth comes to Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA -

The international March for Truth movement made its way to Lake Charles Saturday.

Members of Indivisible SWLA and Indivisible DeRidder lined Ryan Street near Lock Park to voice their feelings regarding potential Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"I don't care what party you are, I don't want other countries meddling in our campaigns," said Carolyn Woosley, co-founder of Indivisible SWLA. "I want our democracy to continue and I don't want nefarious activity."

Demonstrators also peacefully protested different parts of President Donald Trump's agenda, including the current administration's polices on climate change, health care and travel bans.

Woosley said she was proud to lead the demonstration in Lake Charles.

"It feels great. We're part of a great picture," Woosley said. "Things always begin with just a few people."

Woosley said the purpose of Indivisible SWLA and Indivisible DeRidder is to protest and address the Trump agenda.

"We believe a vibrant, innovative America needs to question anyone's policies," Woosley said. "We don't like many of the policies of the current administration."

