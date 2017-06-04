March for Truth comes to Southwest Louisiana

A man died last night after being struck by a vehicle near Westlake. Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 3, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 east of PPG Drive, west of Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. The preliminary investigation revealed 59-year-old Murray Weaver ran into the path of a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling east on US 90. Weaver was struck by...More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.More >>
It's no secret that the shoreline off Cameron Parish is receding at unprecedented rates. The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is working tirelessly to rebuild the lost shoreline.
"I see what's at stake of being lost," said Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. "I can list so many events that will take place if this shoreline erosion isn't prevented or slowed down."More >>
The international March for Truth movement made its way to Lake Charles Saturday. Members of Indivisible SWLA and Indivisible DeRidder lined Ryan Street near Lock Park to voice their feelings regarding potential Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.More >>
Mudslides and flooding in Peru this year have caused unbearable living conditions for people there. But right here in Lake Charles, those originally from Central and South America have come together with Hands Helping Peru. It’s hoped a daylong event Saturday, June 3 will help ease pain for those struggling in Peru. Peru is a country of rich culture and tradition - from native dances to food. Two children demonstrated folk dances... "The dance is called Marinar...More >>
