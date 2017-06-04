Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.More >>
Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.More >>
A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...More >>
Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>
