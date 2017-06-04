Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

Areas for Southeast Texas include Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, and Tyler. 

An additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches will be possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and areas with poor drainage will be possible.

The National Weather Service urges everyone to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. The National Weather Service also urges drivers not to enter flooded roadways.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

    Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

    Sunday, June 4 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-06-04 15:00:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

    More >>

  • Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

    Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:06:39 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

    More >>

    Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

    More >>

  • Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

    Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:52:38 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...

    More >>

    A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly