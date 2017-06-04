Flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for SWLA

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Monday evening for portions of Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

Portions of Louisiana included in the watch are: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

Areas for Southeast Texas include Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, and Tyler.

An additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches will be possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and areas with poor drainage will be possible.

The National Weather Service urges everyone to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. The National Weather Service also urges drivers not to enter flooded roadways.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.