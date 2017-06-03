Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause.

The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana.

Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds.

Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area.

The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo held at the Golden Nugget Beach from July 19-23.

