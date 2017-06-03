Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. 

The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. 

Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. 

Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area. 

The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Rodeo held at the Golden Nugget Beach from July 19-23. 

To view a list of Saturday's winners, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

    Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:06:39 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

    More >>

    Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

    More >>

  • Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

    Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:52:38 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...

    More >>

    A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...

    More >>

  • Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

    Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:59:20 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)(Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly