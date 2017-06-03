Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.More >>
Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.More >>
A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...More >>
A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing moisture.More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing moisture.More >>
Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>
Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>