Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it.

They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning.

Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

People came from as far as New Orleans and Houston to show their support, but for some the devastation in Peru hits close to home.

“My mom and my brothers and my sisters, they are okay, but a lot of people outside Lima, the capital, they have been affected,” said Houston resident Gustavo Macha.

And many remember how they felt when they saw communities being swept away on television.

“I was crying, thinking, 'Where is my friends? Where’s my family? They’re all gone with the mudslides,' ” said organizer Romy Miller.

Despite the rain, people were still willing to come out to help.

“This is a great time to get together and show support for Peruvian families that are here locally,” said resident Sylvia Stelly.

“I have a lot of friends that are Peruvian and I hope to help out,” said resident Renee Gunn.

And while organizers continue to do everything they can for those in Peru, they’re happy to live in a place that has people wanting to do the same.

“That’s what it’s all about," said Stelly. "We’re all from different cultures and different backgrounds, but when we come together, we come together to have a great time."

Organizers say they plan to go to Peru in a month to help out.

If you missed the event but would like to donate, there's an account set up at Capital One called "I love you Peru."

