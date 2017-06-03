Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Per - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it.

They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning.

Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

People came from as far as New Orleans and Houston to show their support, but for some the devastation in Peru hits close to home.

“My mom and my brothers and my sisters, they are okay, but a lot of people outside Lima, the capital, they have been affected,” said Houston resident Gustavo Macha. 

And many remember how they felt when they saw communities being swept away on television.

“I was crying, thinking, 'Where is my friends? Where’s my family? They’re all gone with the mudslides,' ” said organizer Romy Miller. 

Despite the rain, people were still willing to come out to help.

“This is a great time to get together and show support for Peruvian families that are here locally,” said resident Sylvia Stelly. 

“I have a lot of friends that are Peruvian and I hope to help out,” said resident Renee Gunn. 

And while organizers continue to do everything they can for those in Peru, they’re happy to live in a place that has people wanting to do the same.

“That’s what it’s all about," said Stelly. "We’re all from different cultures and different backgrounds, but when we come together, we come together to have a great time." 

Organizers say they plan to go to Peru in a month to help out. 

If you missed the event but would like to donate, there's an account set up at Capital One called "I love you Peru." 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

    Local organization hosts event to raise money for victims in Peru

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:06:39 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

    More >>

    Ceviche is a popular dish from Peru, and Saturday locals got a chance to try it. They also witnessed Peruvian dances up close and center, but while there were lots of fun activities to enjoy, they held a much deeper meaning. Helping Hands Peru put on this event to raise money for those affected by the mudslides and flooding in Peru.

    More >>

  • Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

    Salty Catch Trout Shootout brings in big fish Saturday

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:52:38 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...

    More >>

    A Lake Charles fishing tournament cast lines today for a good cause. The Salty Catch Trout Shootout brought fishermen and woman of all ages together to try to catch a variety of fish in Southwest Louisiana. Fish caught today ranged from five to eight pounds. Funds raised from Saturday's tournament will benefit the Give A Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children who are sick in our area The next fishing tournament will be the Salty Catch Fishing Ro...

    More >>

  • Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

    Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:59:20 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)(Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Cassell, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly