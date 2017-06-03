FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers likely for Sunday

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s.

This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing more moisture and better rain chances. We will also see moisture arrive out of the gulf from the remnants of East Pacific Tropical Storm Beatriz, that could increase rain chances, and make the rain more widespread. It is not going to be a tropical system as it approaches our area, but we can still experience the increased moisture.

By Monday and Tuesday next week, rain chances go back to 60% Monday and 40% Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms. The better chance comes in the afternoon each day. During this time, a cold front will be approaching out of the northwest keeping rain chances elevated. It will be moving slowly. Tuesday’s rain will be more scattered. Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday, the front will be making its way through Louisiana. This will bring drier air and slightly cooler air to our area. We will finally get some relief from all the rain as the front pushes it all away. So, the rain chances go down to 20% on Wednesday will cooler air and less humid conditions.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, rain chances will remain low. Clouds will also be clearing, keeping the rain chances from going up. With the increased sunshine, temperatures will also go up. Highs will be in the upper 80s next week, starting on Thursday. Look for partly cloudy skies turning to mostly sunny.