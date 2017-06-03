Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: U.S. Coast Guard) (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
CAMERON, LA (KPLC) -

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron.

The missing person is Chet Castle, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard.

At 4 p.m. Friday, a Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.

Aircrews are responding aboard an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an Ocean Sentry airplane from Air Station Corpus Christi. Crews from the Coast Guard Cutters Beluga and Harry Claiborne, both from Galveston, are also aiding search efforts for the diver, according to the Coast Guard.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers likely for Sunday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers likely for Sunday

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:56:44 GMT
    Scattered showers on SundayScattered showers on Sunday

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing moisture.

    More >>

    Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing moisture.

    More >>

  • Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

    Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:28:19 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)(Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Castle, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...

    More >>

    The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Castle, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...

    More >>

  • Local chef looking to win this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:54:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard.  This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...

    More >>

    Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard.  This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly