Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron.

The missing person is Chet Castle, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard.

At 4 p.m. Friday, a Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.

Aircrews are responding aboard an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an Ocean Sentry airplane from Air Station Corpus Christi. Crews from the Coast Guard Cutters Beluga and Harry Claiborne, both from Galveston, are also aiding search efforts for the diver, according to the Coast Guard.

