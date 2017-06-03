Coast Guard searching for missing diver south of Cameron

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing moisture.More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This Sunday, rain chances will be at 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance is making its way across Texas, and will be bringing moisture.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who went missing Friday afternoon approximately 35 miles south of Cameron. The missing person is Chet Castle, a male in his mid-40s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, according to the Coast Guard. At 4 p.m. Friday, an Coast Guard airplane crew overheard a mayday call reporting a diver who had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface. Aircrews are responding aboard an A...More >>
Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>
Movies in the Square in Sulphur has been canceled for the evening of Saturday, June 3 due to standing water at Heritage Square from rainfall this week, said Kaitlyn Gallegos, public relations and marketing representative for the City of Sulphur.More >>
When it rains there are several variables increasing your chances of getting into an accident. "Just between Sulphur and Vinton, we responded to four (accidents) where vehicles hydroplaned off the roadway," Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said of Thursday's rains. "Unfortunately, it's all too common, it didn't surprise any of us." Think you know the rules for driving in the rain? Click HERE to take the test. What can you do if you ever find yourself in a v...More >>