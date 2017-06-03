Movies in the Square in Sulphur canceled tonight due to rainfall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Movies in the Square in Sulphur canceled tonight due to rainfall

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Movies in the Square in Sulphur has been canceled for the evening of Saturday, June 3 due to standing water at Heritage Square from rainfall this week, said Kaitlyn Gallegos, public relations and marketing representative for the City of Sulphur. 

Because of recent rainfall the grounds are too soft to be able to set up the movie screen for the event. The city will reschedule tonight's film "Goosebumps" to show at a later date, said Gallegos.

  Local chef looking to win this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

    Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that's what's chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he'll be creating something much grander. "It's going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it's going to have a seasonal fruit," said Broussard.  This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year's annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn't a stranger...

  What you need to know before driving in the rain

    When it rains there are several variables increasing your chances of getting into an accident. "Just between Sulphur and Vinton, we responded to four (accidents) where vehicles hydroplaned off the roadway," Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said of Thursday's rains. "Unfortunately, it's all too common, it didn't surprise any of us." Think you know the rules for driving in the rain? Click HERE to take the test. What can you do if you ever find yourself in a v...

