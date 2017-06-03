Movies in the Square in Sulphur canceled tonight due to rainfall

Movies in the Square in Sulphur has been canceled for the evening of Saturday, June 3 due to standing water at Heritage Square from rainfall this week, said Kaitlyn Gallegos, public relations and marketing representative for the City of Sulphur.

Because of recent rainfall the grounds are too soft to be able to set up the movie screen for the event. The city will reschedule tonight's film "Goosebumps" to show at a later date, said Gallegos.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.