Boil advisory for Oberlin lifted

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory for residents of Oberlin has been lifted, announced Robert Smith, Oberlin assistant superintendent, on Saturday, June 3.

For questions, you can contact Smith at 337-389-9157 or 337-639-4333.

