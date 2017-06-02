Local chef looking to win this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>
McNeese State University senior Brad Traviss hopped on a plane in Houston to head back to his hometown of Manchester for summer break.More >>
Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, as KPLC's own Chicago native headed south to Cameron Parish to board an airboat.
Led by Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Christian sat shotgun on what would become one of the most memorable moments since he moved down to Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Children's Museum on Broad Street in Lake Charles is looking to relocate.
Mayor Randy Roach said the museum recently approached the city about relocating to the lakefront. A joint agreement was drafted that would allow the museum to begin developing a plan for its relocation on the corner of Gill Street and Lakeshore Drive, which would be across from Millennium Park.More >>
