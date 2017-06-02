Local chef looking to win this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts: that’s what’s chef Lyle Broussard is cooking up in his kitchen.

But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander.

“It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard.

This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger to this event. He competed against other Louisiana chefs back in 2015.

“I was, you know, young, nervous," said Broussard. "(There's) all these big named guys, and we went and I tied for first place that year.”

Becoming the king of Louisiana seafood has a nice title, but Broussard is striving for something bigger than that if he wins.

“If you win this one you go on to the Great American Seafood Cook-off, and no chef from Louisiana has won it in like 10 years,” he said.

Broussard feels confident he can bring home the title, but for a chef no stranger to winning awards, each win always comes as a surprise.

“You go in expecting to win, but then you do go in and you’re like, you know, what if I don’t win - it’s going to be fun," he said. "I’m going to learn a lot. Every time my name gets called and I win something I’m always surprised.”

Hard work, love and a good team are key things that help a chef succeed.

“You got to put a lot of dedication into it, and you have to influence the people around you," said Broussard. "You can’t be the big fish in a small pond in a restaurant, because if not you’re going to work yourself to death.”

And while Broussard still has many more meals to create after this cook-off, he plans to keeping cooking.

“Until my body tells me not to,” he said.

The Louisiana Seafood Cook-off will take place June 20 in Lafayette at the Cajundome.

Broussard is also competing in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Instagram Takeover.

Broussard will take over the @laseafoodboard Instagram account on Friday June 16. He will post five updates throughout the day focused on Louisiana seafood. For Broussard to win all residents have to do is like and comment on the Instagram account and re-tweet posts on Twitter.

The winner will receive 40 pounds of seafood, and Broussard plans to donate all the seafood to a local charity if he wins.

