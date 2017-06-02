"Christian's Cajun Adventures" - Airboats

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, as KPLC's own Chicago native headed south to Cameron Parish to board an airboat.

Led by Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Christian sat shotgun on what would become one of the most memorable moments since he moved down to Southwest Louisiana.

Send us your ideas for what Christian should try next! Send KPLC a message on Facebook or message Christian directly via his Facebook page, "Christian Piekos KPLC."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.