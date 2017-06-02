Hands Helping Peru all day Saturday at LC Civic Center

Mudslides and flooding in Peru this year have caused unbearable living conditions for people there. But right here in Lake Charles, those originally from Central and South America have come together with Hands Helping Peru. It’s hoped the day long event Saturday, June 3 will help ease pain for those struggling in Peru.

Peru is a country of rich culture and tradition-- from native dances to delicious food. Two children demonstrated folk dances as preparations continued for tomorrow..

"The dance is called Marinara and the objective of the dance is for the man to conquer the girl's heart. She uses the handkerchief and flirtatiously turns around and shows off her dress,"said Katherine Hijar, age 13.

And there's delicious cuisine they love to share including cerviche. Yet it is a disaster that brings local people from Peru and others together to showcase some of their unique culture Saturday. They are raising money for thousands suffering in Peru from mudslides and flooding earlier this year.

"Now they are on the streets. They need water, they need clothing, they need houses. They need everything that we can get for them. And we are collecting money to be able to go and help,"said Romy Miller, originally from Peru.

Organizers, who have family and friends in Peru, say emergency response there is nothing like in the U.S. during a disaster..

"Nobody can go to a hotel. They're in the middle of the street. Nobody can give one bottle of water. Nobody can give one piece of bread to them,"said Miller.

"There are a lot of places that are not accessible. People were waiting for days on top of roofs of houses for help. A lot of babies without food," explained Hilda Yadav.

They appeal to those who can to give what they can even if only a dollar...

"One dollar, one dollar can make a big difference. One dollar in our country can buy a lunch for a person, a complete meal,"said Miller.

The events to raise money for emergency relief for Peru take place all day Saturday at the Lake Charles civic center.

Events Saturday are as follows:

8 A.M. Color Run for Peru: $25 Registration includes a water bottle, t-shirt and pack of colors

9 A.M. Motorcycle runs: $25 for Rider $15 for passenger (includes a water bottle, 5-shirt and lunch)

11:30 A.M. Multicultural foods, BBQ and Crawfish Boil

11:30 A.M. – 12:30 PM Peruvian folk dance

12:30 P.M. Auction: Live auction, silent auction and baked goods auction

All Day: Cajun Music and activities for children including face painting ($3), cotton candy ($2), popcorn ($2), pony rides ($3), inflatable slides ($3) and petting zoo ($3).

For those who cannot attend but want to give-- there's an account set up at Capital One called "I love you Peru."

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved