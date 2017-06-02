Cat stuck in tree; owner asking Elton community for help - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cat stuck in tree; owner asking Elton community for help

(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
ELTON, LA (KPLC) -

It's been about a week since eight-month-old Gracie Lou has been stuck up a tree, according to its owner Holly Dewees.

"It just devastates us because we can't help her and she's just crying for us to do something," Dewees said.

Dewees is unsure what caused her cat to go up the tree and says she's reached out to everyone for help. 

"We started calling the sheriff's department, the fire department, I even called the SPCA," she said. "I tried calling a few animal abuse hotlines. I didn't get anyone on the phone."

When we reached out to the local fire department we were told they're unable to help due to lack of equipment and the location of the tree. 

"It just makes us feel hopeless that she's going to get so weak and just fall out and from the height," Dewees said. "I don't think she would live through the fall."

It's a height Dewees estimates at around 60 feet. 

The only option left is to call a tree service company, which she has already done, but says she doesn't have the money for it. 

"I don't see a good outcome if somebody doesn't step in and assist us to get her down," Dewees said.

If you would like to help the Dewees' Gracie Lou, contact KPLC's Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

