What you need to know before driving in the rain

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

When it rains there are several variables increasing your chances of getting into an accident.

"Just between Sulphur and Vinton, we responded to four (accidents) where vehicles hydroplaned off the roadway," Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said of Thursday's rains. "Unfortunately, it's all too common, it didn't surprise any of us."

Think you know the rules for driving in the rain? Click HERE to take the test.

What can you do if you ever find yourself in a vehicle that drives into water? 

"Put down the windows right away, a lot of people think the electrical system will short out right away," Anderson said. "It doesn't, but put those windows down. Don't panic, the water pressure will equalize and then you can open the door and get out and as a last resort you can kick out the back window on most vehicles."

Anderson says these crashes are preventable if you take the right steps. 

"Not driving too fast for conditions, allowing extra following distance between you and other vehicles," Anderson said. "It means driving with your lights on when it's raining so the other vehicles can see you. Once the crash occurs we want to make sure you're wearing a seat belt, because if you are unconscious, how are you going to save yourself in the event that your vehicle does go into a body of water."

