Former LSU/Barbe TE DeSean Smith waived by Carolina Panthers

Former Barbe Buccaneer and LSU Tiger DeSean Smith was waived by the Carolina Panthers Wednesday after only two weeks with the team. According to Smith's twitter, a hamstring injury was the cause of his release.

I've been waived due to a hamstring injury. Thanks for everything panthers. Get your degree kids. — DeSean Jamal Smith (@bigdesean) June 2, 2017

Smith was signed by the Carolina Panthers after participating as a tryout player in Carolina’s rookie minicamp. Smith also was a tryout player for the Chicago Bears.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 240-pound tight end went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft after catching 19 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown during his four seasons at LSU.

