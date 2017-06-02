Iowa community watch meeting planned for Monday, June 5

The Sulphur Police Department has arrested two suspects in a high-speed pursuit on I-10 in Sulphur Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, May 31, Sulphur Police officer patrolling I-10 saw a Louisiana-registered rental vehicle make several traffic violations as it traveled eastbound near Sulphur. At around 1:35 p.m. the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department.