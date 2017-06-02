Iowa community watch meeting planned for Monday, June 5 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa community watch meeting planned for Monday, June 5

IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

The Iowa Police Department is holding a community watch meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 at the Iowa Community Center.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to share their concerns about community safety.

