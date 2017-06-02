Children's Museum looking for lakefront relocation

The Children's Museum on Broad Street in Lake Charles is looking to relocate.

Mayor Randy Roach said the museum recently approached the city about relocating to the lakefront. A joint agreement was drafted that would allow the museum to begin developing a plan for its relocation on the corner of Gill Street and Lakeshore Drive, which would be across from Millennium Park.

Dan Ellender, executive director of the museum, says if approved it would benefit everyone in Southwest Louisiana.

"The way Southwest Louisiana is growing right now, a lot of people are coming in to make this their home," said Ellender. "We felt the community deserved a bigger and newer place, and the lakefront was perfect for that."

Ellender said the great thing about the museum is that it brings in people off of I-10; he said the museum averages about 40,000 visitors a year.

"Us being more visible, we expect to have double the amount of people we have right now," he said.

He also feels the move would have a positive impact on the economy.

"We're expecting this to help downtown especially, and I think the hope of the city is that it would help the lakefront to actually develop as a spot for people to have a destination," he said.

City council members will vote on the joint agreement between the city and the museum on June 21. The agreement would give the museum 180 days to come up with a preliminary site plan, determine the cost and set a timetable for fundraising.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.