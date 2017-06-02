Delfin LNG application for offshore facility approved

The U.S. Department of Energy approved Delfin LNG's application to build a floating offshore export facility just off the Cameron coast Thursday.

The $7 billion project would feature a pipeline headed about 40 miles offshore to the floating LNG terminal, where natural gas would be liquefied and placed on ships for export.

Delfin LNG hopes to be operational in 2020.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.