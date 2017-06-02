Authorities ask for help identifying car possibly used in robbery of CSE Federal Credit Union

The Iowa Police Department is holding a community watch meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 at the Iowa Community Center.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend to share their concerns about community safety.
The Sulphur Police Department has arrested two suspects in a high-speed pursuit on I-10 in Sulphur Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, May 31, Sulphur Police officer patrolling I-10 saw a Louisiana-registered rental vehicle make several traffic violations as it traveled eastbound near Sulphur. At around 1:35 p.m. the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department.
The U.S. Department of Energy approved Delfin LNG's application to build a floating offshore export facility just off the Cameron coast Thursday.
The $7 billion project would feature a pipeline headed about 40 miles offshore to the floating LNG terminal, where the natural gas would be liquefied and placed on ships for export.
