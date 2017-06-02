Authorities ask for help identifying car possibly used in robbery of CSE Federal Credit Union

Authorities are asking for help identifying a Chevrolet Camaro possibly used in a May 22 robbery at CSE Federal Credit Union. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a car that may have been used in a robbery at CSE Federal Credit Union in Moss Bluff on May 22.

CSE, located on Sam Houston Jones Parkway, was robbed around 11:50 a.m. on May 22, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The suspect fled on foot into woods behind the credit union. Sheriff's dogs were able to track him to an area where it is believed he possibly left in a vehicle. The man had his face covered and was wearing a hoodie that bore the name of a boxing gym in Brooklyn, New York: "Fulton Street Boxing Gym."

Surveillance video captured a black Chevrolet Camaro (possibly a 2010 to 2014 model) drive by CSE several times before the robbery, then leave the area immediately following the robbery, Myers said.

"Detectives describe the rims on the car as black with silver or chrome trim," Myers said. "The car has a possible temporary tag on the back and an unidentifiable green plate on the front."

Myers asked anyone with information about the Camaro or its owner to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

Detective Roland Jones is the lead investigator.

