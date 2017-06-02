20th annual Jeff Moore Basketball Camp set for June 5-8

The 20th annual Jeff Moore Basketball Camp returns to Lake Arthur June 5-8. Information and camp forms can be found below.

CAMP COSTS & TIMES

Camp Costs:

$50 Registration Fee per camper

$10 off Family Discount (2nd camper)

Session 1:

Check-in: 7:30 am - 8:00 am, June 5

Boys & Girls 1st- 4th 8:00 am - 10:30 am, June 5-8

Session 2:

Check-in: 10:00am –10:30 pm, June 5

Boys & Girls 5th- 7th 10:30 am – 1:00 pm, June 5-8



WHAT TO BRING

Wear basketball shorts, shirt, socks, and shoes. The camp will give out camp t-shirts on the first day. Campers may want to bring a towel and a water bottle. The camp will work campers hard!

CAMP FEATURES

Free Camp Basketball & Camp T-shirt

Great Instruction & Individual Attention

Individual & Team Play

Contest & Awards

Plus Much More!

CAMP LOCATION

The Camp will take place at the Wilbert C. “Nooky” Moore Memorial Gymnasium on the L.A.H.S. campus. The gym is located at 4374 Tiger Lane in Lake Arthur, Louisiana. The phone number is (337) 774-5152.

CAMP OBJECTIVE

The camp is designed to teach each athlete the basic and advanced skills of basketball according to his/her age and ability. Emphasis is placed on fundamentals with a great amount of personal instruction from the camp staff. Since our goal is to give individual attention on each of the basketball fundamentals, we will limit each session to 70 campers. The first 70 campers to register (paid in full) for each of the session will secure a spot.

BACKGROUND ON COACH MOORE

Jeff Moore just completed his eleventh year as an assistant coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. Prior to coming to NSU, Moore was also an assistant coach at Bossier Parish Community College (1 year), Tyler Junior College (3 years), and Missouri Valley College (3 years).As head coach at John Wood Community College (IL) for five seasons, he compiled an overall record of 80-78. As a player, Moore earned NJCAA honors as an Academic All-American and All-Region (H.M.) player at Marshalltown C.C. (IA). He also was honored as a NAIA Scholar All-American while playing at Missouri Valley College. Prior to college, Coach Moore played at Lake Arthur High School and was a member of the Louisiana Stars AAU State Championship team in 1990. He is the son of former Lake Arthur High School Coach, the late Wilbert C. “Nooky” Moore. His coaching philosophy, much like his father’s, consists of solid fundamentals, dedication, and enthusiasm in everything he does. Coach Moore is a firm believer that “Preparation Comes Face to Face with Opportunity.”

