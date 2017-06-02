Plans dropped for National Hurricane Museum and Science Center

Plans for the National Hurricane Museum and Science Center at the Civic Center have been thrown out.

The museum board has notified the City of Lake Charles that it no longer has plans to build the museum.

Mayor Randy Roach said he received a letter in May from Gray Stream, museum board chairman, stating that the board was releasing the city from its commitment to reserve land at the lakefront for development.

The museum had secured $42 million for the project, but needed an additional $15 million.

A proposed 10-year tax that would have raised an estimated $2.6 million per year was overwhelmingly voted down in April 2016. Eighty percent of voters opposed it.

