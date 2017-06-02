Lake Charles Sports and Outdoors Pop-Up Museum set for June 17

Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a series of Pop-Up Museums in celebration of the Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebrations.

These pop-up museums are temporary exhibits created by the people who show up to participate. (Think of it as a community “show and tell.”) Items can be as simple as a photograph, trophy, or as priceless as a family heirloom. At the end of the program, the items go back home with the owners.

Those who bring items are encouraged to stand along with their items and talk about them, giving visitors a story about the history of where they came from or who they belonged to. If you are unable to attend, you may drop off the items you wish displayed before the event.

The topic this month is "Sports & Outdoors" and will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. People who would like to participate are asked to bring items related to Lake Charles sports teams, famous LC athletes, water sports, marathons, fishing & hunting, parks & rec, etc.

Following this program, the Pop-Up Museums will continue monthly at Central Library, with a different topic each month. The schedule is as follows:



· June 17th – “Sports and Outdoors”

· July 15th “Libraries and Education”

· August 19th – “Entertainment and Media”

· September 16 – “Churches and Neighborhoods”

For more information or if you would like to participate, please call Central Library at 721-7116.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.