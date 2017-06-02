Pedestrian suffers moderate injuries after being hit near La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This weekend, rain chances increase to 70% by Sunday, but only 60% on Saturday. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances are down to 20% overnight. Any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at about 5 mph overnight. Low will be in the lower 70s. This weekend, rain chances increase to 70% by Sunday, but only 60% on Saturday. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.More >>
In the event of rain on Saturday, June 3, the Library Summer Reading Fest and Friends of the Library Drive for the Allen Parish Libraries Oberlin Branch will not be canceled.
In case of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to the Oberlin High School gym, said Lorenza Fontenot, branch manager at the Allen Parish Central Library.More >>
In the event of rain on Saturday, June 3, the Library Summer Reading Fest and Friends of the Library Drive for the Allen Parish Libraries Oberlin Branch will not be canceled.
In case of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to the Oberlin High School gym, said Lorenza Fontenot, branch manager at the Allen Parish Central Library.More >>
Dogs of all sizes will be on today's Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam.More >>
Dogs of all sizes will be on today's Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam.More >>
Due to the threat of inclement weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown will be moved inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.More >>
Due to the threat of inclement weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown will be moved inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.More >>