Pedestrian suffers moderate injuries after being hit near La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of La. 14 and Tom Hebert Road Friday, authorities said.

Sgt. James Anderson, state police Troop D spokesman, said the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries.

The accident happened around noon.

