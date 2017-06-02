Sulphur Police Department arrests two suspects in high-speed pursuit

The Sulphur Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a a high-speed pursuit on I-10 in Sulphur Wednesday afternoon.

A Sulphur Police officer patrolling I-10 saw a Louisiana-registered rental vehicle make several traffic violations as it traveled eastbound near Sulphur, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle around 1:35 p.m.

The driver - later identified as Dominic Rashaun Harrison, 24, from Pensacola, Florida - failed to yield, and led officers on a 14-mile pursuit, Estess said. The driver fled recklessly, at times leaving the roadway, entering oncoming traffic, entering barricaded work zones, and driving at speeds of more than 120 miles-per-hour.

Sulphur Police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle as it fled north on Hwy 108 near Swisco Road. The vehicle rapidly decreased its speed and its tires deteriorated, causing the driver to leave the roadway, said Estess.

Harrison and the passenger, Corderius Devone Stanton, 24, from Cantonment, Florida, fled toward a wooded area. One officer chased Harrison on foot and arrested him by using a taser.

Another officer on foot apprehended Stanton in the woods. Harrison and Stanton were transported to the Sulphur City Jail.

Harrison was charged with speed in excess of the posted maximum, improper lane use, following too close to vehicles, aggravated flight from an officer, methamphetamine (ice) possession with intent to distribute, marijuana possession and resisting an officer by flight.

Harrison’s bond was at $262,500 by Judge David Ritchie.

Stanton was charged with resisting an officer by flight, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer by failing to identify, methamphetamine (ice) possession with intent to distribute and marijuana possession.

Stanton’s bond was set at $211,000 by Judge David Richie.

