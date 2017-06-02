Possible rain will not cancel Oberlin library festival Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Possible rain will not cancel Oberlin library festival Saturday

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

In the event of rain on Saturday, June 3, the Library Summer Reading Fest and Friends of the Library Drive for the Allen Parish Libraries Oberlin Branch will not be canceled.

In case of inclement weather, the festival will be moved to the Oberlin High School gym, said Lorenza Fontenot, branch manager at the Allen Parish Central Library.

