Comedian Kathy Griffin mentions Lake Charles during news confere - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Comedian Kathy Griffin mentions Lake Charles during news conference

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: wikipedia) (Source: wikipedia)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Griffin apologized later for the video, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

She reiterated that apology on Friday, but said that Trump and his family are trying to "ruin" her.

While explaining why does comedy, she mentioned an interaction she had while performing at the Golden Nugget Casino on April 15. 

"That gay guy who came to see me from Lake Charles, Louisiana, several weeks ago, who said, 'I wanted to come here because I'm scared to come out, but I get to come here and laugh at you,' that's one testament, that's why I'm here," she said.

The fallout from the video has been swift. Celebrities and politicians have condemned the video and she lost a job as a co-host of CNN's New Year's Special. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Iowa community watch meeting planned for Monday, June 5

    Iowa community watch meeting planned for Monday, June 5

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:47:00 GMT
    (Source: Iowa Police Department)(Source: Iowa Police Department)

    The Iowa Police Department is holding a community watch meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 at the Iowa Community Center.

    Members of the public are encouraged to attend to share their concerns about community safety.

    More >>

    The Iowa Police Department is holding a community watch meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 at the Iowa Community Center.

    Members of the public are encouraged to attend to share their concerns about community safety.

    More >>

  • QUIZ: Do you know the rules for driving in the rain?

    QUIZ: Do you know the rules for driving in the rain?

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:38:36 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUIZ: Do you know the rules for driving in the rain?

    More >>

    QUIZ: Do you know the rules for driving in the rain?

    More >>

  • Sulphur Police Department arrests two suspects in high-speed pursuit

    Sulphur Police Department arrests two suspects in high-speed pursuit

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:34:53 GMT
    (Source: Sulphur Police Department)(Source: Sulphur Police Department)

    The Sulphur Police Department has arrested two suspects in a high-speed pursuit on I-10 in Sulphur Wednesday afternoon.

    On Wednesday, May 31,  Sulphur Police officer patrolling I-10 saw a Louisiana-registered rental vehicle make several traffic violations as it traveled eastbound near Sulphur. At around 1:35 p.m. the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department.

    More >>

    The Sulphur Police Department has arrested two suspects in a high-speed pursuit on I-10 in Sulphur Wednesday afternoon.

    On Wednesday, May 31,  Sulphur Police officer patrolling I-10 saw a Louisiana-registered rental vehicle make several traffic violations as it traveled eastbound near Sulphur. At around 1:35 p.m. the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly