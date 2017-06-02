Comedian Kathy Griffin mentions Lake Charles during news conference

Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

Griffin apologized later for the video, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

She reiterated that apology on Friday, but said that Trump and his family are trying to "ruin" her.

While explaining why does comedy, she mentioned an interaction she had while performing at the Golden Nugget Casino on April 15.

"That gay guy who came to see me from Lake Charles, Louisiana, several weeks ago, who said, 'I wanted to come here because I'm scared to come out, but I get to come here and laugh at you,' that's one testament, that's why I'm here," she said.

The fallout from the video has been swift. Celebrities and politicians have condemned the video and she lost a job as a co-host of CNN's New Year's Special.

