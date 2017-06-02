Tonight's Downtown at Sundown being moved indoors

Downtown at Sundown (Source: City of Lake Charles)

Due to the threat of inclement weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown will be moved inside the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Whiskey South will headline the event and there will be special performances by GRAMMY-nominated educator Mikey Smith, Jairus Daigle and the International Dance Company.

The free concert event will still offer its full art market, local food vendors and beverage sales.

Beverage sales proceeds will benefit the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana - no outside beverages will be permitted.

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs. No pets are allowed inside the Civic Center.

For event information, call 337-491-9159 or go to www.CityOfLakeCharles.com, or check out Downtown at Sundown on Facebook.

