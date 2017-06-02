McNeese student and Manchester native: Attack not a shock, but still left speechless

McNeese State University senior, Brad Traviss hopped on a plane in Houston to head back to his hometown of Manchester for summer break.

But he didn't realize what would happen back home while he was on the plane.

“I was flying from London to Manchester and one of the air hostesses asked me if I knew what had happened,” Traviss said. “And when she said it, I kind of thought a terrorist attack and she said there's been an attack and I don't really know much about it but there's been a terrorist attack and it was just left there.”

And even after hearing about the attack, Traviss didn't worry until his plane landed in Manchester and he saw the chaos in his city.

"With the emergency services, the traffic had been bad, and I asked what had happened,” Traviss recalls. “And my friend said 22 people died and so many more injured and that was really when I understood what happened."

Although this is something Traviss thought would never happen near him, he wasn’t surprised when it did.

"At first, weirdly, because over the last few years there's been quite a few, it wasn't a shock,” Traviss said. “But you're still left speechless and people have been injured and people have been killed."

Traviss had friends at the concert, he says none of them were injured, but the fall out of the attack continues throughout Manchester and surrounding cities.

“There's been raids on houses, they think it’s more of a network than just one person,” Traviss said. “They're looking into who made the bomb and everyone else who’s involved and I don't think it's just in Manchester, in every town and city there's armed police around for protection.”

Singer Ariana Grande will host a charity concert on Sunday to benefit the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.