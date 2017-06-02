Freebie Friday: block party, Downtown at Sundown, fun jumps, "Goosebumps"

School is out, summer is here, and there is no shortage of family-friendly happenings that will not cost you a penny.



Here's what's going on this weekend in your Freebie Friday report.



1st Friday Block Party by 104.9 KZWA radio: Friday at 5:00, Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles

Karaoke, fun jumps, sno cones, and a spades tournament: that's what's on the schedule for the 1st Friday block party of the summer.



Live 104.9 KZWA radio is inviting the entire family to the fun event on Enterprise Boulevard.



Everything kicks off at 5:00 P.M.



Downtown at Sundown: Friday at 6:00, downtown Lake Charles



Also happening this evening: it's Whiskey South headlining the third week of Downtown at Sundown.



The event also offers food and beverage booths, table top galleries, art sales and activities for kids.



It starts at 6:00 P.M. on Ryan Street downtown and will move inside the Lake Charles Civic Center if rain is a threat.



MorganField Summer Kick-Off Party: Saturday from noon-4:00, HWYs 14/397



One of Lake Charles' newest developments is open to you for a day of fun in the sun tomorrow.



MorganField Development off Highway 14 and 397 will have food trucks, fun jumps, water slides, and more.



The free event is from noon until 4:00 Saturday.



Movies in the Square: Saturday at sunset, The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur

You can head to The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur Saturday evening for another installment of "Moves in the Square."



This week's feature is "Goosebumps" and it starts at sunset.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.