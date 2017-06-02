FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered afternoon storms; more daily rain through next week

After a wet Thursday, showers and thunderstorms have come to an end with a much quieter start to our morning. Low clouds and fog will be problematic for many during the morning commute with clouds giving way to a little bit of sunshine later this morning.

Temperatures will warm up quickly through the 70s and into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon ahead of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms on the return. The rain chances today are around 40% from midday through sunset with any rain and storms coming to an end altogether by the early evening hours.

Some storms could linger through sunset though so if you have an outdoor activity planned this evening, keep in mind there could be some rain around early on with any leftover showers coming to an end around sunset.

A trough of low pressure moving toward the area on Saturday will mean more rain on the way tomorrow with an enhancement in coverage of afternoon storms tomorrow that could be capable of heavy downpours.

An influx of tropical moisture off the Gulf will also aid in showers and thunderstorms developing across the area both Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances each day will remain high at 60% for those scattered downpours which will be possible each day through next week.

A front will finally push in Wednesday and bring an end to the high rain chances, and push some drier in which will bring lower humidity and a return of sunshine by Wednesday through the latter half of next week.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible through next Tuesday, and daily temperatures will range in the 70s for lows and middle to upper 80s for afternoon highs.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry