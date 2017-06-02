WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: National Donut Day

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the man that security footage shows stealing the cash register from a Moss Bluff store.

A Senate panel unveils its plan for how to spend your money at the Capitol.

When the Golden Nugget opened in 2014, hotel space quickly booked weekend after weekend. Now, with even more people coming into Lake Charles, the casino had to grow to meet demand.

The roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid roads is a $2.6 million project that was supposed to be completed in January of this year, but that didn’t happen.

A McNeese student from Manchester recalls where he was when the terrorist attack happened and what life is like in the city now.

The one word that kept coming up in conversation was "family." Oakdale Elementary means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go.

Outdoor guide Hal McMillin joins us this morning with a fishing report on both saltwater and freshwater. He’ll also help us celebrate National Donut Day!

Plus, The continual rain over the past few days sparks concerns over disease in rice crops.

And an original "Rosie the Riveter" revisits the hangar where she and many others worked on planes that were used in World War II.

In weather, there are a few showers over the coastal parishes this morning, otherwise, some clouds and fog will be a possibility for your Friday morning commute. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

