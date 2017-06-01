Golden Nugget expands hotel as Lake Charles sees more visitors

One of the most popular destinations in Lake Charles is growing. The Golden Nugget Casino and Resort debuted its newest hotel tower over Memorial Day weekend, Rush Tower. The hotel had to expand to meet increasing demand as more and more people visit Lake Charles. "After opening in 2014, we quickly saw there was more supply than demand in the market," said Gerry Del Prete, Golden Nugget general manager and S.V.P. "I think the question was when do we ...More >>
The roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid roads is a $2.6 million project that was supposed to be completed in January of this year, but that didn’t happen. The next completion date was set for February, but the roundabout still wasn’t completed. So what’s the new date for this roundabout to be finished? “The official completion date is June 19," said Calcasieu Parish traffic engineer, Cliff Brouhard. But Brouhard says the project won't be ...More >>
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff this evening at a friend’s house and charged him with robbery, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. Rashall has been identified as the man who robbed the convenience store on Hwy 171 in Moss Bluff this morning at around 2:00 a.m., said Myers. Detectives also arrested Rashall’s friend, Shawn G. Lewis, 50, of Moss Bluff, and charged him with accessory after the fact to rob...More >>
The one word that kept coming up in conversation was 'family.' This school means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go. "To stand there and watch the devastation, to see areas where you know where the fire was, to know you were in that area just that day, to see it go away, it's just shocking," said Sandy Jones, speech therapist of 35 years...More >>
The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but first they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster. Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>
