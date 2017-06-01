Golden Nugget expands hotel as Lake Charles sees more visitors - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Golden Nugget expands hotel as Lake Charles sees more visitors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One of the most popular destinations in Lake Charles is growing.

The Golden Nugget Casino and Resort debuted its latest hotel tower over Memorial Day weekend, Rush Tower. The hotel had to expand to meet increasing demand as more and more people visit Lake Charles.

"After opening in 2014, we quickly saw there was more supply than demand in the market," said Gerry Del Prete, Golden Nugget general manager and S.V.P. "I think the question was, 'When do we build it?' "

The new tower adds over 350 new rooms to Golden Nugget, bringing the resort's total number of rooms to 1,100. The new tower was sold out all weekend.

George Swift, president of SWLA Economic Development Alliance, said he's not surprised local casinos are having to expand to meet demand.

"More than half the people coming to Lake Charles are coming because it's a destination," Swift said. "You're seeing hotels and motels being built to accommodate all the visitors coming in."

But the Golden Nugget's new tower is not only bringing more visitors to Southwest Louisiana, it is also bringing jobs.

"We've gone all the way to Houston and as far east as Baton Rouge and Lafayette to recruit folks to come work for us," Del Prete said. "The new tower is going to bring over 100 new jobs to Lake Charles."

Swift said the bump in visitors to Lake Charles is unprecedented.

"We have 4 million visitors a year," Swift said. "We have visitors coming from Houston, San Antonio and Austin."

