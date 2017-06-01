Sports Person of the Week - Gunner Leger

Over the past three seasons, Barbe alumnus Gunner Leger has certainly made his mark at UL Lafayette.

"It's an honor just to play there and pitch every Friday in front of 6,000 fans," said Leger.

Serving as the ace of the Cajuns' staff, Leger has totaled nearly 300 innings and struck out 252 batters, all while keeping a 2.45 ERA.

It's that type of dominance that allowed him to be a Golden Spikes semifinalist, which is the Heisman Trophy of college baseball.

"It's humbling, especially with all of the players on that list. To be able to make that cut, with [Mississippi State's Brent] Rooker, [LSU' Greg] Deichmann and [Louisville's Brendan] McKay and all of those guys, it's pretty cool."

Despite Leger's success, UL Lafayette as a team, didn't quite live up to expectations. 35 wins had the Cajuns in the hunt, but the team missed out on regional play for the first time in five years.

"Obviously, it was a down year by our standards," admitted Leger. "Programs have bad years and bad runs. I think this just happens to be a hiccup and next year we will be way better."

If there even is a next year in a Cajuns uniform for Leger.

The Lake Charles native is eligible to be drafted in the 2017 MLB Draft, and likely, Leger will be selected high.

"It's been a goal of mine since I was young to be a professional baseball player," Leger said. "I try to enjoy it and enjoy the ride, but it is somewhat nerve-racking."

But as a junior, that doesn't mean he's leaving just yet.

"The goal is to go to college for three years and start the pro ball journey. If it is right and it's a good situation, we are going to go," said Leger. "But if it's not, I'm coming back and there's nothing better than Friday night at the Tigue."

Guiding Leger every step of the way, is his father Tim-- who was a 4th round draft pick by the Pirates back in 1992.

"It's awesome to have his insight throughout my whole career. The stuff that he has been through and dealing with failure, it's helped me tremendously."

Whether or not his pro journey begins this year or not, Leger is confident he'll help whenever his number is called.

"Pitching is pitching," Leger said. "Just hand me the ball and it's all the same once you get on the mound."

