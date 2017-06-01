When will the Nelson and Ham Reid roundabout be completed? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

When will the Nelson and Ham Reid roundabout be completed?

LAKE CHARLES, LA

The roundabout at Nelson and Ham Reid roads is a $2.6 million project that was supposed to be completed in January of this year, but that didn’t happen.

The next completion date was set for February, but the roundabout still wasn’t completed.

So what’s the new date for this roundabout to be finished?

“The official completion date is June 19," said Cliff Brouhard, Calcasieu Parish traffic engineer. 

But Brouhard says the project won't be finished by then. He says extending casing for shell pipeline caused yet another delay.

The roundabout project wasn’t on Thursday night’s police jury meeting, but police juror Guy Brame thought it would be a good opportunity to bring up the topic.

“The reason I brought it up is because it’s still delayed. It’s going to be like another three or four weeks and we’re trying to get it open until August," said Brame.

Fortunately, Brouhard says the roundabout should be completed by then.

“The main thing we need to do is get traffic back open," he said. "I think we can do that before school starts.”

But like many others, Brame is just ready for the roundabout to finally be completed.

“It’s going to be absolutely incredible when it’s done. It’s going to be nice; the traffic flow will be good. It’s just getting there,” said Brame. 

Brouhard says he is hopeful that traffic will be open in all directions before school starts back in August. He also says the delay hasn't cost the parish any additional money. 

