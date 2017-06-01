CPSO arrests suspect in Moss Bluff convenience store robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests suspect in Moss Bluff convenience store robbery

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff this evening at a friend’s house and charged him with robbery, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. 

Rashall has been identified as the man who robbed the convenience store on Hwy 171 in Moss Bluff this morning at around 2:00 a.m., said Myers.

Detectives also arrested Rashall’s friend, Shawn G. Lewis, 50, of Moss Bluff, and charged him with accessory after the fact to robbery. 

Detectives learned through the investigation that Lewis knew Rashall was wanted for robbery and gave him a place to stay, and also assisted Rashall in counting the money he stole from the convenience store, said Myers.

CPSO Detective Beth McGee is the lead investigator on the case.

