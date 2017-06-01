UPDATE: Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened

The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The channel was closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.
"In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season, but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists, but it should be. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...
The ship channel remains closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. The Coast Guard says it closed the ship channel to avoid damage to vessels. Salvage crews will remove the beam so ship traffic can resume, according to a news release from Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The 60-foot metal spud beam fell off the vessel "Mike Hooks" at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Coast Guard Marine Safety...
