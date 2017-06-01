Community looks back on fond memories of Oakdale Elementary

The one word that kept coming up in conversation was "family." Oakdale Elementary means so much to generations of residents who were heartbroken to see it go.

"To stand there and watch the devastation, to see areas where you know where the fire was, to know you were in that area just that day, to see it go away, it's just shocking," said Sandy Jones, a speech therapist of 35 years. "There are no words to describe the depth of that pain and that hurt."

It was a somber day for Jones, and for the rest of Oakdale.

"It's just a family, and I'm eight days from retirement and it's devastating," said Sandra Bushnell, who worked at Oakdale Elementary for 36 years.

"I have fond memories of everything: teaching in the classroom, being an administrator, working with the teachers, working with the children. It was a great accomplishment to me," said Bushnell.

Bushnell also said that although the building is mostly gone, the people were what made the school special.

"We still have all the people. No one was hurt. No one was injured. We can build back," said Bushnell.

However, the loss is still painful for 3rd grade teacher Kelley Hebert.

"Not only do I have memories of my childhood, it's my career, and it's just been devastating. Everything is gone," said Hebert.

She attended Oakdale Elementary as a child, and it inspired her.

"I've always dreamed of growing up and going back and becoming a teacher there, and I became a teacher eight years ago and I'm living my dream," said Hebert.

However, she has faith the community will come out of this stronger than before.

"We're a family. We support each other. Just putting the pieces back together is going to be the toughest part to start rebuilding," said Hebert.

That's a sentiment shared by Jones.

"We're going to come back stronger. We're going to have another beautiful building and we're going to continue to do what we do for this community," said Jones.

She says the school has played a major role in the lives of Oakdale residents.

"I think our faculty has always done that in children's lives: to make a difference, to prepare them for the future," said Jones.

The community agrees, sharing their fond memories and sadness on Facebook, even creating the hashtag #OKESSTRONG.

Although it may seem like only the memories survived...

"We have turtles in the atrium and the children were all worried about the turtles, and some of them were rescued and so they were all excited," said Jones.

The beloved turtles were rescued by the fire department and Oakdale High School's principal Brad Solieau and coach Randall Gordon, gving hope to the children and proving the schools anthem, "You're A Grand Old School" true...

"Our schools here to stay Oakdale elementary," said Hebert.

The turtles will stay in the temporary enclosure at the high school until the elementary school is complete.

