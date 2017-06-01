State Fire Marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday.

Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but before making a plan they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster.

Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a closer view.

Phyllis, the school secretary, has three sons who attended school here and helped fight the blaze in an attempt to save the school..

"They're all firefighters and they were all here along with some other great firefighters working so hard to save this school," Phyllis said. "To see them come together like that was wonderful."

The school has pre-K through fourth grade and between 650 and 700 students.

Allen Parish School Board Supervisor Kent Reed walked through the school with an insurance adjuster.

"The middle section here is just completely gone and then there's smoke damage, Reed said. "We're just going to have to have professionals tell us if it's salvageable or will have to be demolished. The library was in the central part of the school and it's completely gone."

The new addition was saved. Reed says they will be working diligently to meet the needs of the elementary school children who usually attend classes here.

"Initially everybody's in shock right now," Reed said. "We're going to have to get together and make some plans and get this school back going as soon as we possibly can."

Both Reed and Phyllis are confident the community will come together to bring back the school that is such an important part of Oakdale.

"Right now we're waiting on the fire marshal and the insurance adjuster and we'll move forward from there," Reed said. "But this community is going to support this school. The principal and her staff do a great job of involving the community. So it will be a team effort and we have no doubt that we will build this school back even better."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.